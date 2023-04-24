Liverpool and Everton both picked up points in the Premier League last weekend

Liverpool and Everton both picked up positive results in the Premier League last weekend as the Merseyside clubs seek to climb the table.

The Reds won 3-2 against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, in a result welcomed by those at Goodison Park, as the Toffees claimed a point against a resurgent Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Everton did drop into the bottom three, however, after Leicester City beat Wolves but after Sean Dyche was pleased with elements of his side’s performance in London.

He said: “To go in and take that on and be as secure as we were, I was pleased with that side of things. I still think we can play better, I think we can create more.”

Liverpool are back in action against West Ham on Wednesday as they aim to seal a European place while Everton face Newcastle United on Thursday after the Magpies enjoyed a thumping 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May, with plenty to play for at both ends of the table...

1 . 20th: Southampton Predicted points - 30

2 . 19th: Nottingham Forest Predicted points - 31

3 . 18th: Everton Predicted points - 33

4 . 17th: Leeds United Predicted points - 35 (GD -25)

Next Page Page 1 of 5