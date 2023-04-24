Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
5 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
5 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
6 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
8 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
8 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Fresh outcome predicted in Liverpool and Everton finishing positions compared to Leeds, Newcastle and Man Utd - gallery

Liverpool and Everton both picked up points in the Premier League last weekend

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

Liverpool and Everton both picked up positive results in the Premier League last weekend as the Merseyside clubs seek to climb the table.

The Reds won 3-2 against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, in a result welcomed by those at Goodison Park, as the Toffees claimed a point against a resurgent Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Everton did drop into the bottom three, however, after Leicester City beat Wolves but after Sean Dyche was pleased with elements of his side’s performance in London.

He said: “To go in and take that on and be as secure as we were, I was pleased with that side of things. I still think we can play better, I think we can create more.”

Liverpool are back in action against West Ham on Wednesday as they aim to seal a European place while Everton face Newcastle United on Thursday after the Magpies enjoyed a thumping 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May, with plenty to play for at both ends of the table...

Predicted points - 30

1. 20th: Southampton

Predicted points - 30

Predicted points - 31

2. 19th: Nottingham Forest

Predicted points - 31

Predicted points - 33

3. 18th: Everton

Predicted points - 33

Predicted points - 35 (GD -25)

4. 17th: Leeds United

Predicted points - 35 (GD -25)

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Premier League
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us