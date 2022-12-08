A fresh report has emerged over the latest takeover situation at Liverpool amid FSG’s decision to seek investors.

Liverpool owners FSG are said to prefer a partial sale of the club as they search for investment opportunities.

It was confirmed last month that the Reds owners, led by John Henry, would be seeking strategic partners, with Liverpool looking to keep up with the mega-rich Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

In the initial reports, it wasn’t clear whether Liverpool would be getting a new outright owner, but it appears it’s more likely the Reds will get a new shareholder, and one that does not hold a majority.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who say the decision to be open to takeover approaches was purely explorative, and that the preferred option of FSG is the injection of funds via a shareholding purchase that would not remove their majority holding.

A number of parties have been linked with a takeover, but it’s reported FSG have been seeking new investors for over a year, and that the search goes on. It’s claimed Henry will have the ultimate decision on what amount of sales are sold, and indeed to who.

The report goes on to say that FSG are still open to purchase offers, whould one of £3.3billion or more arrive, but no serious talks have taken place, and it’s more likely that Liverpool find a much smaller investor to boost cash flow and to help increase the overall backing of the club.

‘Strategic partner’ is the key term that describes what FSG are looking for, and they are hoping that partner will help them to keep competing with the likes of City, Chelsea and Newcastle, who threaten to pull away financiall, particularly with the two giant takeovers of the latter two in recent times.