Liverpool dropped points for the first time since October in their latest Premier League outing on Wednesday. After their statement win over Manchester City put 11 points between them and the reigning champions, they were denied en eighth straight win in all competitions at St James’ Park.

Newcastle popped up with a 90th minute equaliser to send Liverpool home with a 3-3 draw. Despite some disappointment, the Reds are still seven points clear at the top of the table.

They have seven games left of 2024 before the new year rolls in and the January transfer window opens. While Liverpool are not expected to engage in much business during the winter, it’s a key point in the season for them as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will all be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with rival clubs.

The trio have been in the headlines for months now as contrasting reports continue to generate rumours surrounding each player’s future. One of the main concerns has risen to be Alexander-Arnold, who has been on the radar of Real Madrid for some time.

Salah’s bombshell comments about not yet being approached regarding new terms have also sparked debate as we quickly approach the end of December. Football Insider has offered an update on the contract situation, reporting that both Salah and Van Dijk are likely to ‘sign new Liverpool contracts following latest talks’.

Pete O’Rourke has claimed that there is a ‘growing confidence’ that the two senior stars will put pen to paper and end these ongoing months of uncertainty. However, the situation with Alexander-Arnold is not as straight forward.

According to the report, the right-back ‘remains 50-50’ over a potential move to Real Madrid, and there is now ‘less confidence’ surrounding his future at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold recently told the media how his previous contract extensions had all been done privately but as the weeks tick down, a lid simply cannot be kept on the boiling pot that is the rumours and speculation surrounding his future.

Liverpool are hoping to ‘get contract negotiations out of the way’ so they can focus on their Premier League title challenge. It’s extremely unlikely Arne Slot will allow any of his current team to leave in January as they power towards what could be the Dutchman’s first piece of silverware.

If contracts aren’t agreed soon and the three players remain at Liverpool past the winter deadline, the risk of them leaving for free grows significantly. It will be a huge loss for the Reds to lose any of three players, but especially Alexander-Arnold, who is currently valued at €70 million (£58m) but would certainly command a much higher transfer fee if he had longer on his contract.