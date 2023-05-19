Register
FSG chairman reacts to big transfer news coming out of Liverpool

Tom Werner has given his verdict on Roberto Firmino’s impending Liverpool exit.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th May 2023, 07:08 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 07:26 BST

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has paid tribute to Roberto Firmino ahead of his summer exit.

The Brazil international will depart the Reds this summer after spending eight years at the club. Signed from Hoffenheim for £29 million in the summer of 2015, Firmino has etched himself into Liverpool folklore. In total, he’s scored 109 goals in 360 appearances and helped the Reds win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Firmino will be given a grand farewell at Anfield for Saturday’s game against Aston Villa. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also depart and will be given send-offs.

And Liverpool and FSG chief Werner has eulogised Firmino as he heads for pastures news. Speaking to The Athletic, Werner said: “In reflecting on Bobby and his impact at Liverpool, there are obviously countless goals, assists, and the off-the-ball work that showcased his world class football talents.

“But when I think of Bobby and his eight years with the club, I will most remember his smile – an infectious grin as wide as the Mersey and as bright as a sun-soaked day at Anfield.

“His play on the pitch was so imaginative. He delivered more than 100 goals, and his leadership was unquestionably selfless. But he delighted us most with a smile that will forever be in a class of its own.”

