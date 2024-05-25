Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, c

Arne Slot has been appointed Liverpool’s new head coach.

Pep Lijnders has revealed that he was ready for a new challenge rather than step up as Liverpool manager - after being ‘really considered’ for the role.

Lijnders has departed the Reds after serving as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager since 2019. The pair guided Liverpool to seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

But with Klopp deciding it was time to bring the curtain down on his nine-year Anfield career, Lijnders felt it was the time for him to also step away. The affable Dutchman has been appointed as Red Bull Salzburg’s head coach and Vitor Matos - who also departs Liverpool’s coaching staff - will be his right-hand man.

There were some who thought Lijnders could take the top job at the Reds given how highly regarded and respected he was. However, his compatriot Arne Slot was selected to succeed Klopp.

And speaking to the Athletic, Lijnders revealed that Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon felt Liverpool’s owners did feel it was fair for him to step in immediately after Klopp.

“Jurgen had made his mind up and I was quite clear that it was the right time for me to make my own way,” said Lijnders. “Over the past three years, I said no to a lot of clubs. The reason I always stayed was out of loyalty to Jurgen and FSG. I already really wanted to go and show what I could do.”

“The first reason was I really felt that this was a project of ‘us’. Jurgen led it and I really felt we should end this project together. Secondly, I’ve been at Liverpool for nearly 10 years. I was ready for a new experience: new people, my own staff, my own players. I gave everything I had to this playing group.

“I think the team would continue with the same ways if I stayed here. I feel that the team as well needs something new. But I never knew 100 per cent what my response would be if Mike Gordon called me. You say ‘no, no, no’ but then.

“Mike said, ‘Pep, we really considered you, but I think it’s fair for you that we don’t put you after Jurgen’. Mike is a good guy. He knew as well. I’d made my ambition clear. It was best for the future.”