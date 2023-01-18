All the latest Liverpool news and headlines as the Reds prepare for a date with Chelsea.

Liverpool have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup to after seeing off Wolves in their third round replay on Tuesday night.

The win will have come as a relief for the Reds, who have endured a difficult and disappointing season so far. Jurgen Klopp’s men continue to fall behind the top four, and they don’t look as though they are set for a season of silverware, taking a serious step back from last season. Liverpool are preparing for a Premier League date with Chelsea this weekend - another of the usual top four who have struggled so far.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and headlines surrounding Anfield.

Takeover latest

A takeover at Liverpool is not likely to be close after all, despite reports a Qatari ivestment group are close to a deal.

According to The Athletic, FSG have rubbished claims that the club is about tobe sold, with no negotiations at an advanced stage just yet. It’s reported that FSG would prefer to only sell a small portion of the club, remaining in control of the majority. FSG are yet to receive any suitable bids, according to the report.

Discussions are likely to continue, with US banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley managing to investment search.

Scalvini links

Liverpool are said to be keen on signing Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

Calcio Mercato say a number of clubs are chasing the 19-year-old’s signature, and the Reds are one of them, along with Inter Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and others. The report claims it will likely take £35million for Atalanta to sell Scalvini, and the preference is that the defender is sold in the summer rather than the winter window.