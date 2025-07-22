Fenway Sports Group’s estimated worth has increased according to one outlet.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been named as one of the most valuable sports empires in the world.

Liverpool’s owners feature on a stacked list yet again, with the estimated worth of the firm increasing again. Financial experts Forbes regularly ranked each sports business, with FSG ranking third in 2024 with a valuation of £9.6 billion ($12.95 billion). CNBC have produced their own list for 2025. FSG have been placed fourth, although the company’s projected worth has risen markedly. It is estimated that FSG is valued at £10.5 billion ($14.19 billion), which is an increase of £900 million.

In the past year, Liverpool won their second Premier League title under FSG’s ownership. Arne Slot’s side cruised to the English championship in the 2024-25 season, as well as the club returned to the Champions League. While the Reds posted a pre-tax loss of £57 million in their latest set of accounts, commercial revenue broke £300 million for the first time. Liverpool have deals with UPS, Google Pixel, Peloton and Orion Innovation in place.

The Reds’ spending in the summer transfer window is set to be in excess of £200 million after signing Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Hugo Ekitike is poised to arrive from Eintracht Frankfurt.

FSG also own the iconic MLB outfit the Boston Red Sox and NHL side the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as 50 per cent of NASCAR’s RFK Racing and American sports network New England Sports Network.

In addition, John Henry and Co. have expanded into the world of golf. They purchased Boston Common, which took part in the maiden season of the Tomorrow’s Golf League spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

But the major deal that FSG brokered was leading the consortium, Strategic Sports Group (SSG), to invest in the PGA Tour. Along with several prominent sports owners, SSG injected an initial $1.5 billion, which could rise to $3 billion, in the commercial venture PGA Tour Enterprises. The deal arrived via a fracture in golf following several leading players leaving the PGA Tour to join the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed LIV. A potential merger deal between the PGA and LIV has still to come to fruition despite talks being held.

FSG’s value would also rise if - or when - they purchase a new football team. The Boston-based group persuaded much-vaunted former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards back to the business last year. Edwards was given the title CEO of football and has been tasked with finding a new club to purchase. FSG have explored buying French side Bordeaux, as well as Spanish outfits Malaga and Getafe respectively.

FSG have also long been linked with purchasing an NBA franchise in Las Vegas. The league is expected to expand in the coming years, with the Nevada city and Seattle two destinations earmarked.

Basketball legend LeBron James, who is a lifetime partner in FSG, has revealed that he would like to own a team in Vegas when he retires. Gerry Cardinale, the managing partner of RedBird Capital Investment - who invested 11 per cent into FSG in 2021 - has previously admitted that talks have been held with James and FSG over potentially buying an NBA outfit in Sin City.