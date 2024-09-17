RedBird Capital Partners founder Gerry Cardinale. Picture: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times | Getty Images for The New York Ti

Fenway Sports Group and RedBird Capital Partners are allies in business but will do battle in the Champions League.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will be hoping to claim the bragging rights when they face one of their partners in the fashion capital of the world.

Liverpool’s clash against AC Milan in the Champions League tonight will evoke obvious memories of the famous ‘Miracle of Istanbul’. Rafa Benitez’s side’s fairytale-like comeback from three goals down to claim the European Cup on penalties in 2005 will never be forgotten. It is the most notable of turnarounds that is remembered not only by Kopites but the entire footballing world.

Unfortunately, two years later, the Rossoneri gained revenge on Liverpool in Athens. Meeting again in the final, it was Milan who claimed a 2-1 triumph.

Undoubtedly, highlights of each respective showpiece will be watched by both sets of supporters. The Reds and the Italian outfit are two bona fide continental giants who, having claimed 13 Champions Leagues between them. The history of the clubs is why they attracted the owners in charge today.

FSG purchased somewhat of a sleeping giant when buying Liverpool for £300 million in 2010. The Reds had declined on the pitch while they had endured a precarious period off it under former much-maligned owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. But 14 years later, Liverpool are back rubbing shoulders with Europe’s elite. Eight major trophies have been won, including a sixth European Cup and the Premier League. Meanwhile, Anfield has been expanded to a capacity of 61,276 and a new state-of-the-art training ground has been developed under FSG’s watch.

Milan, meanwhile, were taken over in August 2022 by another American investor when RedBird Capital Partners bought the San Siro outfit for a reported $1.3 billion. Headed by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale, the mission is to now put Milan back at the very upper echelons of European football.

Indeed, Cardinale and RedBird are names that Liverpool fans may be familiar with. In March 2021, the New York-based firm purchased around an 11 per cent stake in FSG for a reported £533 million. That, therefore, gave RedBird an indirect shareholding in Liverpool, as well as the FSG-owned Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cardinale and FSG, headed by John Henry, have worked together on other projects. Earlier this year, FSG spearheaded a consortium named the Strategic Sports Group to inject up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour. Cardinale is part of the investment. In addition, Cardinale declared last December that he had been working alongside FSG and basketball legend LeBron James - a minority shareholder in the Boston firm - to buy a franchise in Las Vegas when the NBA expands.

It’s fair to say that FSG and RedBird want the best for each other - except when their teams meet. Liverpool face Milan at the San Siro as the new campaign of the Champions League kicks off tonight.

The visitors head into the encounter having suffered their maiden loss of the Arne Slot era as the Reds slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Liverpool had won their previous three games over Ipswich, Brentford and Manchester United.

Milan, on the other hand, have endured somewhat of a stuttering start under their new boss Paulo Fonesca. They accrued only two points from their opening three Serie A fixtures before they earned a 4-0 win over Venezia at the weekend.

Cardinale was in attendance and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan Reports), he held talks with Fonesca in person and over the phone before leaving the city. It is suggested that Cardinale ‘wanted to reiterate his satisfaction with the victory and performance and then ‘expressed his hope that the Rossoneri would continue on this path in the upcoming, much tougher challenges against Liverpool’. The Reds are an outfit Cardinale knows all about - and their owners. Courteous messages may be exchanged before kick-off, although it may not be as polite during the heat of battle.