Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United signed Antony for £82 million having been discussed by the former Liverpool manager.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon gave the green light to hand Mo Salah his previous Liverpool contract, reports suggest.

Salah’s future remains precarious once again, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. The winger has been in scintillating form this season, having already raced to 10 goals and 10 assists, with supporters clamouring for Salah to be handed fresh terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Egypt international signed his last Anfield deal in the summer of 2022 when he had 12 months remaining on his then contract. Salah was handed terms that can reach £400,000 with bonuses. The Times reported that there were times when it appeared that Salah would not reach an agreement with Liverpool. As a result, alternative options were discussed - with former manager Jurgen Klopp suggesting Antony. The Brazilian has managed just 17 goal contributions in 87 appearances after joining Manchester United from Ajax for a staggering £82 million.

However, Gordon instead decided that Salah was worth keeping and handed him the terms he and agent Ramy Abbas were looking for. The report said: “It is understood that it was Mike Gordon, Fenway Sports Group’s president and responsible for the day to day running of the club back then, who ultimately decided renewing was the sensible use of resources. That has proved astute, especially as one of the options understood to have been discussed by Jürgen Klopp was to replace Salah was Antony.”

Salah has made a total of 366 appearances for Liverpool, netting 221 goals and 97 assists. The 32-year-old is eighth on the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list having bagged 165 times.