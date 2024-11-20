FSG president personally made major Liverpool transfer decision spared Jurgen Klopp's blushes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon gave the green light to hand Mo Salah his previous Liverpool contract, reports suggest.
Salah’s future remains precarious once again, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. The winger has been in scintillating form this season, having already raced to 10 goals and 10 assists, with supporters clamouring for Salah to be handed fresh terms.
The Egypt international signed his last Anfield deal in the summer of 2022 when he had 12 months remaining on his then contract. Salah was handed terms that can reach £400,000 with bonuses. The Times reported that there were times when it appeared that Salah would not reach an agreement with Liverpool. As a result, alternative options were discussed - with former manager Jurgen Klopp suggesting Antony. The Brazilian has managed just 17 goal contributions in 87 appearances after joining Manchester United from Ajax for a staggering £82 million.
However, Gordon instead decided that Salah was worth keeping and handed him the terms he and agent Ramy Abbas were looking for. The report said: “It is understood that it was Mike Gordon, Fenway Sports Group’s president and responsible for the day to day running of the club back then, who ultimately decided renewing was the sensible use of resources. That has proved astute, especially as one of the options understood to have been discussed by Jürgen Klopp was to replace Salah was Antony.”
Salah has made a total of 366 appearances for Liverpool, netting 221 goals and 97 assists. The 32-year-old is eighth on the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list having bagged 165 times.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.