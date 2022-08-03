Arsenal have sold Bernd Leno to Fulham and he could make his debut against Liverpool on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Fulham have confirmed the signing of Bernd Leno ahead of their 2022-23 Premier League curtain-raiser against Liverpool on Saturday.

The goalkeeper joins the Cottagers from Arsenal for a reported fee of £8 million.

Leno made 125 appearances for the Gunners but lost his place in between the sticks to Aaron Ramsdale last season.

The nine-cap Germany international now could make his debut against Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

What’s been said

Leno told the Fulham’s official website: “It feels amazing to finally be here.

“I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team. I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time, but in the end we made it and that’s the most important thing.”

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan added: “Bernd Leno is the goalkeeper whom we have pursued steadfastly throughout this transfer window, and we’re very excited that we’ve reached a transfer agreement and he’s now fully committed to Fulham.