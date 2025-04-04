Fulham vs Liverpool early injury news with 5 players out and 2 doubtful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are back in action this weekend in the Premier League

Liverpool head down to London on Sunday evening to take on Fulham. The Reds will make the trip in good spirits following their 1-0 win over Everton last time out. They beat their rivals at Anfield with Diogo Jota getting their winner in the second half.

Arne Slot’s side are on the brink of winning the Premier League title this season. The Merseyside outfit are 12 points clear of Arsenal in 2nd place. They have lost only once in the league in this campaign and have eight games left to play.

Liverpool injury latest ahead of Fulham clash

Goalkeeper Alisson sat out against Everton and will need to be assessed ahead of the match against Fulham. Caoimhin Kelleher came in for the Brazilian and kept a clean sheet. He will be ready to play again if needed against the Whites.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez won’t be ready to return and Conor Bradley will need be checked on again. Slot has said: “Of course, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Joe [Gomez] will not be back in the upcoming weeks. Conor, we have to wait and see if he is ready to be with the squad for Sunday.

“Then of course Curtis is an option because he did well, but I think Jarell [Quansah] did well a few times in that position also. Let’s wait and see which decision we make on Sunday. And with Ali, it is simple: it is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn’t, we are following the protocol.”

Fulham injury update

Fulham defender Kenny Tete has been out with a knee injury recently. He is expected to be back available later this month. In this latest update regarding his condition, Silva said: “Kenny step-by-step is being integrated a little bit more. Not 100 per cent with the team, but around in some drills.”

Former Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is in the treatment room. The Whites have missed his influence at the top end of the pitch and an exact return date is yet to be known at this stage which isn’t ideal. His head coach said in February: “He got the surgery last Monday. Everything went well; now we have to step by step keep recovering him. It's going to take a long time, probably the beginning of April.”

Forward Reiss Nelson is likely to be out for the rest of this campaign which is a blow for the London outfit. The ex-Arsenal man is sidelined with a thigh problem. He has made 11 appearances in the league so far this term and has chipped in with one goal. Silva has said: “He got surgery and could be out until the end of the season. I don't want to give a timescale that is 100 per cent sure, but it could be out until the end of the season. It's a big blow for us, definitely. He was really unlucky.”

Doubts: Alisson, Bradley

Out: Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Tete, Wilson, Nelson