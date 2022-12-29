Liverpool team and injury news ahead of Leicester City clash.

Liverpool prepare for their first game at Anfield for more than six weeks when they host Leicester City tomorrow night (20.00 GMT).

The Reds are aiming to build momentum after a slow start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, which has left them with an uphill battle to finish in the Champions League places.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit sixth in the table but after defeating Aston Villa on Boxing Day, confidence should be fairly high - and a win over Leicester will see Liverpool move within two points of the top four.

The Reds have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37 million but he’s not eligible until the January transfer window officially opens.

Heading into the Leicester game, we take a look at the latest injury news in Klopp’s squad.

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The striker suffered a calf injury during Liverpool training and has missed the past two games before the restart.

What’s been said

Klopp admitted before Villa that Liverpool would assess Firmino day to day but the Brazilian was set to miss a couple of games.

The Liverpool boss said: “Bobby, it’s like this, he is already on the better side of it, even when it is only a few days ago, but it’s not a major thing, so we will look day by day with him.”

Potential return

Brentford (A), Monday 2 January.

James Milner

What happened

The vice-captain picked up a hamstring issue against Man City in the Carabao Cup.

What’s been said

Although Milner’s issue is not serious, Klopp ruled him out for at least two games before Villa.

"Millie didn't get better since then – he will be out for a couple of games. Same for Bobby,

Potential return

Brentford (A), Monday 2 January.

Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones runs alone during a Liverpool training session in Dubai. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder has been limited to only seven appearances this season, having been troubled with a tibia issue.

What’s been said

Before the City game, assistant boss Pep Lijnders admitted Jones was a week away from team training. The academy product, therefore, may need a couple of sessions to get up to full speed.

Potential return game

Brentford (A), Monday 2 January.

Arthur Melo

What happened

What happened

The on-loan Juventus midfielder sustained a thigh problem early into his Liverpool spell. Arthur has played just once since arriving before undergoing surgery.

What’s been said

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arthur won’t be back available until the end of January.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “He’d return in training at the end of December but to see him on the pitch and in good condition it could take one more month, likely end of January. Liverpool staff wants no mistakes with Arthur’s recovery and wants him 100% fit before playing again.”

Potential return game

N/A.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota left was stretchered off in Liverpool’s win against Man City. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What happened

The forward suffered a serious calf injury in stoppage-time against Manchester City in October. Jota was forced to be stretchered off and missed the World Cup with Portugal.

What’s been said

Speaking after Jota’s setback, Klopp said: “Not good news with Diogo, yes he will miss the World Cup.

“Pretty serious injury in the muscle, calf muscle. Now the recovery starts, or the process starts, let me say it like this.

“That’s it pretty much, that’s the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear. All the rest will follow in the next few days.

“Very sad news for the boy, for us, for Portugal, for everybody.”

Jota is expected to be back at the end of January, at the earliest.

Potential return game

N/A.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The winger limped off with a knee injury in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss against Arsenal in October.

Diaz was on the comeback trail but hit a setback in Dubai and left the training camp early.

What’s been said

Speaking after Liverpool’s loss to Lyon, Klopp said: “He was not in the best possible place. It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

“It was a non-situation in training, honestly – nothing, felt something. [He] didn’t feel a lot the next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, ‘OK, come on, let’s have a look.’

“Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

Potential return game

