Full Liverpool squad against Southampton - as pair to undergo late fitness tests

Liverpool team news ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could be sweating on Diogo Jota for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Southampton tonight.

The striker made a goalscoring return when firing the Reds’ equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League last Saturday. Jota had been absent for almost two months with a rib injury and showed his devastating prowess as he made a comeback to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, head coach Arne Slot admitted that Jota suffered a new issue and missed training on Monday. It means Jota will have to be assessed but definitely will not start even if he can travel to face Southampton. Slot said: “Diogo would have been definitely one that it was ideal for him to play, but after the [Fulham] game he wasn't completely fit, so he didn't train with us yesterday. Let's see if he can train with us today. Don't expect him to start. Hopefully he can make some minutes, but don't expect him to start tomorrow.”

Liverpool will also have to make a decision on whether Kostas Tsimikas returns. The left-back has not made an appearance in the past six games because of an ankle injury. However, Slot admitted there was a chance that Tsimikas could train yesterday. Certainly, the Reds will hope that the Greece international can be involved with Andy Robertson serving a one-match suspension after being sent off against Fulham.

Alexis Mac Allister will be back in Slot’s squad, though. The midfielder has missed the previous two matches after being suspended in the Champions League and Premier League for an accumulation of yellow cards in the respective competitions. Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) remain sidelined.

In addition, Slot has confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal and strongly hinted Wataru Endo will feature from the outset. Endo and Jarell Quansah have already been booked in the competition. Should either pick up a yellow card and Liverpool progress into the semi-finals, they will be banned for the first leg.

Potential Liverpool players who can face Southampton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas Nallo, Norris.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Endo, Morton, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Nyoni, McConnell.

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns.