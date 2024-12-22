Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool will without two defenders for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur today (4.30pm GMT).

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley remain out of action for the Reds. The pair suffered injuries in a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League almost a month ago. Konate sustained a knee issue while Bradley suffered a hamstring complaint.

They have been absent for the previous five games and have yet to return to training before the Tottenham encounter. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Arne Slot said: “These are the two that are still 'in the red', so they don't train with us at the moment. They are on their way back but they don't train with the team yet."

"The main thing is that if they come back, they are ready to come back and we must not focus on one, two or three days. It's more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards. Until now they [the medical staff] have done really well and hopefully with Conor and Ibou the same thing happens.”

Liverpool will welcome back Andy Robertson to their squad after he was suspended for the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Alexis Mac Allister also returned to Premier League action after being suspended for last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

However, there were a trio of players not spotted in the latest training photos uploaded by Liverpool. On Friday, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Tyler Morton were not sighted at the AXA Training Centre. It could be a case that all three were given additional recovery time. Chiesa, in particular, is being managed carefully after arriving from Juventus in the summer transfer window short of match fitness. The winger featured in the second half against Southampton.

The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch were all given a rest midweek so should benefit. A win for Liverpool over Tottenham will see them top of the Premier League table at Christmas.

Potential Liverpool players to face Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Nallo.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Morton, Nyoni, McConnell.

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Danns.