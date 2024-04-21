Full Liverpool squad available to face Fulham - as defender to return but five absent
Jurgen Klopp will have a decision on whether to recall Stefan Bajcetic to his Liverpool squad for today's trip to Fulham.
The Reds have the chance to move ahead of Manchester City and put the pressure on in the Premier League title race finale.
Liverpool are out of the Europa League after a 3-1 aggregate loss against Atalanta but came take some solace from a 1-0 win in the second leg.
Bajcetic did not travel to Italy, having made his first appearance in six months for the under-21s last week. Jurgen Klopp opted to give the midfielder more time to build fitness.
It seems it is between Bajcetic and Kostas Tsimikas in terms of who will feature in the match-day squad. Tsimikas was omitted from last weekend's 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace at Anfield. But the injury to Conor Bradley, who is sidelined for the rest of the month, means that Tsimikas is likely to be included.
Jayden Danns came off the bench against Atalanta while Bobby Clark was among the substitutes. But with Klopp only able to name nine players in reserve in the Premier League, they may be drop out.
Meanwhile, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak remain absent.
Liverpool potential players available against Fulham
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adridan, Mrozek.
Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.
Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Clark.
Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Danns.
