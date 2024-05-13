Full Liverpool squad to face Aston Villa - as four ruled out and key pair doubtful

General view during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 10, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Liverpool may be sweating on the fitness of Andy Robertson ahead of their trip to Aston Villa.

The Reds travel to Villa Park with third place in the Premier League already secured but will want to end the season - and Jurgen Klopp’s reign as manager - on a high.

But the outgoing Liverpool chief may not be able to call on Robertson against Champions League-chasing Villa. The left-back, who has been at nucleus of the success Klopp has delivered at Anfield, was not spotted in training on Friday. Robertson has started the past seven games and has ended the campaign in good form.

If Robertson is not fit then Joe Gomez or Kostas Tsimikas could deputy on the left-hand side of defence. The latter was omitted from the match-day squad in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Tottenham which suggests Gomez may be in line should Robertson be absent.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota was still not back in training. The striker has missed the previous three games with a muscle issue. Jota’s main aim will be to ensure he’s fit to represent Portugal at the European Championships.

Long-term casualties Joel Matip (ACL) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) remain absent along with youngsters Ben Doak (knee) and Bobby Clark (unknown).

Potential Liverpool players available to face Aston Villa

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, McConnell.