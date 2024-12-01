Full list of Liverpool players available to face Man City.

Arne Slot has a depleted squad ahead of Liverpool’s seismic showdown against Manchester City (4pm).

The Premier League title battle at Anfield will have major consequences on which side is crowned champions at the end of the season. No-one could have expected the Reds being eight points clear at the summit in Slot’s first season as head coach. Equally, few would have foreseen City’s recent capitulation, having lost five successive games before throwing a three-goal lead away against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Should Liverpool deliver a victory, they will stretch 11 points clear at the top of the table. Guardiola and the City dressing room will know that is a gap that will feel insurmountable. But the Reds so have injury issues heading into the encounter.

Meanwhile, No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hamstring) remains unavailable, along with Diogo Jota (ribs), Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) and Federico Chiesa (muscle). As a result, only 18 senior players are available meaning Slot could bolster his squad with youngsters from the academy. Harvey Davies, who is the club’s fourth-choice goalkeeper, may be required for duty again to provide cover for Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros.

Liverpool have just five defenders fit because of fitness issues. In last season’s 1-1 draw against City at Anfield, there was a spot on the bench for Amara Nallo. However, the 18-year-old centre-back featured for the under-21s in a 1-1 draw against Reading yesterday so will not be involved. In addition, Trey Nyoni and James McConnell also featured for Barry Lewtas’ side. Each were handed 74-minute cameos so they are unlikely to be among the substitutes.

Jayden Danns made a magnificent breakthrough last season, netting twice off the bench in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton. The striker, 18, has been involved in sessions of late as he works his way back from a back injury. But Danns came on for the final 30 minutes at Reading so he’s another highly improbable to make up the numbers.

Full list of Liverpool players available

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Morton.

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo.