Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Man Utd at Anfield.

Arne Slot will have to weigh up whether to include Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley in his Liverpool squad to face Manchester United at Anfield today (4.30pm GMT).

The duo have been sidelined for the past month with respective knee and hamstring injuries suffered in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League. However, both were back in training on Friday and they must be assessed.

Slot revealed that only player out injured for the clash against bitter rivals Manchester United is Joe Gomez. The centre-back sustained a hamstring issue in the 5-0 win over West Ham United last weekend and is set to be sidelined for a period. However, from training photos uploaded by Liverpool, it appeared that midfielder Tyler Morton was absent. He hasn’t featured in the previous three match-day squads.

Konate and Bradley could come back into the fold. The former would replace Gomez while Bradley could come in for 20-year-old James McConnell, who was on the bench at West Ham. Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa - left out at West Ham to build fitness - could replace 18-year-old striker Jayden Danns.

But if Konate and Bradley are not ready then McConnell and Danns could be involved again. Regardless, Gomez’s injury means that Jarell Quansah is likely to be handed a start alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence. It would be the 21-year-old’s third start in the Premier League for the leaders this season.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is back available after serving a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards. Ryan Gravenberch, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo are Konate (should he be involved) are all one booking away from a suspension. Slot will be wary of this and know any who pick up a fifth yellow card of the season will have to serve a one-match ban against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 14 January.

Despite United sitting in just 14th place in the top flight, and winning the reverse fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford last September, Slot believes that their position is false and has no intentions of rotating his starting line-up. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “I said it before the first fixture and I can say it one more time, they have much better players, in my opinion, than maybe the league table shows at the moment. It's maybe going to take a while for Ruben Amorim to bring this out of the players, I don't know, but they will definitely go up and they are much, much, much better than the league shows at the moment.

“We need to be in the best possible way prepared because every game in the Premier League is a difficult one, but especially a game where you face quality players that, I think, will feel this is a chance for them to make their fans proud again. So, if they do the same – winning at West Ham United away – the fans will like it, but it's even more important for them to win here at Anfield. Then, quality players are always dangerous if they set their mind to something, so we have to be really, really, really well prepared to beat United.”

Liverpool players who could be available to face Man Utd

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns.