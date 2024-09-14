Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 12, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Nottingham Forest.

It's a situation often referred to as a managerial headache. Yet those in charge often see it as the opposite.

Arne Slot won't bemoan the fact that he has virtually a full Liverpool squad to select from for the clash against Nottingham Forest. He will know that as the season takes its toll, more players will join Harvey Elliott in the treatment room.

The attacking midfielder is the only player unavailable as the Reds aim to continue their perfect start to the 2024-24 season. And against Forest, it means that Slot will likely have to omit three players from the match-day squad.

The obvious start is third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros. Alisson Becker will be between the posts having played twice for Brazil during the international break, while Caoimhin Kelleher - who hinted at his disappointment that Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia in the summer transfer window - featured in both of the Republic of Ireland's fixtures.

Elliott was an unused substitute for the 3-0 victory over Manchester United before the hiatus of the campaign. But Slot has the returning Curtis Jones to replace Elliott on the bench. Jones is back in training after missing the previous two games because of injury.

But Slot may also want to ensure that Federico Chiesa is involved in his maiden Liverpool game. The winger joined the Reds on the penultimate day of the transfer window for up to £12.5 million from Juventus. He was registered in time to face United but lacked match fitness and watched the game from the Old Trafford stands.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot revealed that Chiesa has trained several times with his new team-mates and now a decision has to be made on whether he is named in the squad. The Liverpool head coach suggested that he’ll look to bolster his attacking options or select from those who are fully fit.

If Slot goes with the former decision, he will need to leave out a defender. Joe Gomez has yet to receive any minutes this season and appears to be behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah in the centre-back pecking order. However, Gomez is versatile and can cover both full-back positions if Kostas Tsimikas or Conor Bradley were to be left out.

Meanwhile, Tyler Morton continues to train with the first team after not departing in the summer window. The midfielder has spent the past two seasons on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively. But Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo are both preferred for the No.6 position and Morton has yet to be involved in a squad so far this term.

Full Liverpool squad available against Forest

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Morton.

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Chiesa.