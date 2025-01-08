Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool team news in full ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could have just one player unavailable for their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur tonight (8pm GMT).

The Reds' squad is extremely healthy ahead of the North London clash - something that can't be said for Spurs. The home side are set to be without several key players including defensive trio Micky van de Van, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie along with No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot's side, on the other hand, may only be missing Joe Gomez. The centre-back has a hamstring issue and is sidelined for the next few weeks. Liverpool could again have to make do without Dominik Szoboszlai, who did not feature in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Manchester United because of illness. The midfielder was not at training on Monday and even if he's recovered, will not start against Tottenham.

Should Szoboszlai be OK to make the bench then Slot will have to omit three players from his 20-man Liverpool squad. The Anfield head coach is currently working with a group of 24 senior pros. There is some uncertainty around Tyler Morton, who has not been involved since the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

One player very likely to be absent is third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros. He was given his full debut in the 3-2 fourth-round win over Brighton when No.1 Alisson Becker was injured and Caoimhin Kelleher was rested.

If Szoboszlai comes back in then a midfielder involved against United may drop out. Wataru Endo has been a regular in the Carabao Cup this season but been down the pecking order in the Premier League and Champions League. Harvey Elliott is another who will want a chance after being used sparingly since recovering from a fractured foot. Alternatively, Slot could look to hand a rest to Ryan Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister given how much football they have played this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or Slot could decide he does not need six forward options so Federico Chiesa could have to drop out.

The Anfield boss has also not committed to who will line-up in goal between Alisson and Kelleher. Alisson is firmly first choice in the Premier League and Champions League but in the past three seasons, Kelleher has been the regular stopper in this competition - helping Liverpool win it twice.

Liverpool head to Tottenham just weeks after earning an enthralling 6-3 win.On what he will be expecting from Spurs, Slot said: "I think what we expect before we go into the game is that two teams have such a clear identity and playing style, that is I think what most people expect to see tomorrow again as well.

"They have their identity, we have our own identity, and both teams trying to force that identity towards the other. Large parts of the away game two weeks ago, we could show our identity. But there were definitely also parts in the game where they showed how good of a team they are. Scoring three goals against us is also an accomplishment. I know we scored six in the game as well but scoring three against us, not many teams have done [that] until now."

Potential Liverpool players available to face Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Morton.

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa.