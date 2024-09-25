Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round tie.

Wataru Endo is expected to return to Liverpool’s squad for the start of their Carabao Cup defence against West Ham United.

The midfielder was omitted from the Reds’ set-up for Saturday’s 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth. Endo has fallen out of favour since Arne Slot took over the hot seat from Jurgen Klopp, with Ryan Gravenberch being the preferred option in the number-six role. Endo has made just two brief substitute cameos so far this season.

But with rotation likely, a rejig of Liverpool’e engine room for the third-round tie with the Hammers at Anfield is likely. And Endo could be handed his first start of Slot’s reign. The head coach has started Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in all six games so far and rests for the trio are likely.

Curtis Jones is poised to make a maiden appearance from the outset, while there will be one more berth to fill. That role could be Tyler Morton, who has yet to feature for a single minute since Slot’s arrival. The 21-year-old spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Blackburn and Hull City respectively but was kept on Merseyside in the summer transfer window to provide cover.

Morton hasn’t been included in a Premier League squad and was an unused substitute for last week’s 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League. The England under-21 international could start or 17-year-old Trey Nyoni may be given his full debut. Nyoni is set to be involved after not featuring for the under-21s against Harrogate in the EFL Trophy last night.

With Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott injured, Slot will need to omit three players from his set-up. He could opt to give the likes of captain Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai or Mo Salah - all of whom have started every game to date - the evening off.

Federico Chiesa appears set to be given his full debut after making two substitute outings since signing from Juventus on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window.

Full Liverpool squad available

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Morton, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Chiesa, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo.