Full list of Liverpool players available to face West Ham in the Premier League.

Liverpool will be without three players for their final game of 2024 against West Ham United.

The Reds make the trip to the London Stadium some six points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. But Arne Slot will demand that Liverpool’s standards do not drop against West Ham, who are 13th and have picked up somewhat after a tough start to the season under Julen Lopetegui.

The visitors will be without three players for the clash against the Hammers. Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley remain sidelined because of respective knee and hamstring injuries. In addition, Dominik Szoboszlai has to serve a one-game ban having accrued five yellow cards in the Premier League.

That means that Slot has 22 senior players to select from for his match-day squad. And with Szoboszlai absent, it is likely that Tyler Morton is recalled to the bench. The 22-year-old has made just three appearances this season, having spent the previous two years on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively. Otherwise, the only player who will be omitted is Viteslav Jaros, who is third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Full Liverpool squad available to face West Ham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa.