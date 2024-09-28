Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on September 25, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Wolves

Arne Slot must weigh up which members of his Liverpool squad to omit for today's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds are set to welcome back No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the Premier League clash at Molineux. The Brazil international has missed the past two games with a muscle issue, with Caomhin Kelleher deputising in goal.

As a result, it means Liverpool head to Wolves with Harvey Elliott as the only senior player who is unavailable. The attacking midfielder continues his recovery from a fractured foot.

Therefore, Slot has 23 players to select from and must deliver disappointing news to three of them - as a total of nine substitutes in the Premier League can be named. With Alisson set to be back, third-choice keeper Vitezslav Jaros will be surplus to requirements. The Czech Republic international has been on the bench deputising for Kelleher and has was called ‘really good’ by Slot. Yet there is no need for Jaros to be involved against Wolves.

Tyler Morton came on for his first appearance of the campaign in the 5-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup. But the academy product has still to be involved in a Premier League game this term and scored for the under-21s last week as Slot's men beat Bournemouth 3-0. Morton finds himself somewhat in limbo after spending the previous two years on loan at Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively.

Another player not involved against the Cherries was Wataru Endo. The midfielder was key under former manager Jurgen Klopp but is no longer first choice in the number-six position. Ryan Gravenberch has been favoured since Slot's arrival. Endo did play 81 minutes against West Ham but with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones all options, Endo could again be left out. It was somewhat of a surprise the Japan international did not make the cut against Bournemouth and the fact that Liverpool are playing away could see him be back in the fray.

Meanwhile, Slot could look to leave out a defender from the bench. The back four against West Ham contained Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas, although Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are expected to return. Gomez’s versatility gives him an edge over Quansah, although Slot may feel he does not need two attacking full-backs in Bradley and Tsimikas.

The other option is to leave out Federico Chiesa. The forward got an hour under his belt against the Hammers but is still searching for match fitness.

Full Liverpool squad available vs Wolves

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfield: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton.

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Chiesa.