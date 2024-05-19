Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool gives a team talk during Jurgen Klopp's Final Liverpool Training Session at AXA Training Centre on May 18, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Potential Liverpool players available to face Wolves in Jurgen Klopp’s last game as manager.

Liverpool could be set for the perfect triple boost ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s final game as manager.

Klopp brings the curtain down on his Anfield tenure for this afternoon’s clash against Wolves in the Premier League. The German has earned himself legendary status at Liverpool, having led the club back to the pinnacle of European football. He has won seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Klopp will lead out Liverpool for one last time against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon. And the Reds supremo could have every senior player except Joel Marip (ACL) available.

Thiago Alcantara has made a surprise return to training. The midfielder, who will leave the Reds at the end of his contract along with Matip, has made just one appearance this season because of a hip injury. But Thiago was spotted in training ahead of the game and Klopp, speaking at his final pre-match press conference, suggested that the ex-Barcelona man may be involved.

Diogo Jota was also involved in yesterday’s session at the AXA Training Centre. The striker has missed the past four games but may be available to face his former club. Andy Robertson was absent for the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa earlier this week but is set to return.

Potential Liverpool players available to face Wolves

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic.