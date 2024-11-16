Full player ratings for Liverpool's squad so far after record-breaking start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: The squad has been in brilliant form across the opening few months of the season, but who has stood out?

Liverpool’s record-breaking start to the season has seen them top both the Premier League and Champions League tables after just a few months.

Arne Slot has slipped into the role of the Liverpool boss incredibly smoothly and proven to be a masterstroke of an acquisition and the club are currently in a period of harmony. They are also in the latter stages of the EFL Cup and look set for a big season ahead.

With the international break in full swing, we’ve decided now is the right time to check the player ratings for the whole squad in the Premier League only, according to WhoScored. In our list, players need to have played at least five times meaning certain players such as Jarell Quansah and Federico Chiesa don’t make the list.

16th - Conor Bradley

6.25: The youngster has had to settle for a spell coming off the bench late in games at right-back but should be set for a run in the team as Trent Alexander-Arnold recovers from his recent injury. Expect that figure to rise.

15th - Cody Gakpo

6:57: Having been in strong form across all competitions, his league form hasn’t been incredible. Mainly due to the fact he has had to settle for coming off the bench. That could well change as Slot seems to love him and Luis Diaz in the same team.

14th - Dominik Szoboszlai

6.64: Unlike the other two above him, Szoboszlai has been a regular starter under Slot in the advanced midfield role but he has struggled overall to make a real impact. His place is now under threat from Curtis Jones and the returning Harvey Elliott.

13th - Andy Robertson

6.68: Still a strong defender, now 30, his best days are behind him and he has surrendered the left-back role to Kostas Tsimikas in recent weeks.

12th - Kostas Tsimikas

6.68: Recent weeks have seen Tsimikas, for the first time in four years, have a legitimate case for starting over Robertson and it will be interesting if that continues after the international break.

11th - Alexis Mac Allister

6.73: The Argentinian hasn’t been as good as he was last season under Jurgen Klopp but he has been a steady figure and someone that Slot trusts to start every week, regardless of form. Perhaps he is still figuring out this new system.

10th - Curtis Jones

6.76: Jones has recently become a starter ahead of Szoboszlai and proven that he is a much-improved midfielder.

9th - Darwin Nunez

6.82: Having scored twice so far, Nunez has had to wait behind Jota for the majority of the season. Recent substitute appearances have been promising, though.

8th - Diogo Jota

6.86: The Portuguese forward was first choice in attack from the very first game against Ipswich Town, which he scored in, and hasn’t left the line-up apart from his recent injury.

7th - Ibrahima Konate

6.93: Konate probably deserves a higher figure given he has been one of the standout defenders in England this season. Going from strength to strength.

7.04: The defender has enjoyed a different role to last season and improved defensively but his output in attack has declined overall, but his defensive prowess is exciting.

5th - Alisson Becker

7.04: It is hard to imagine Liverpool have been without the Brazilian for the time they have because Kelleher has been brilliant in his place. Alisson had made a strong start to the season and he will return to the starting line-up when he’s ready.

4th - Ryan Gravenberch

7.11: The Dutchman has been the real surprise of the season so far, falling easily into the category of ‘most improved player’ as Slot has reimagined his role in midfield which is currently paying dividends.

3rd - Virgil van Dijk

7.20: Any figure above 7.00 would be fair for Van Dijk given he has been one of the club’s best players with his consistency and presence. He looks to be on top form already.

2nd - Luis Diaz

7.21: One player who has certainly improved is Diaz who has raised his conversion rate and become far more clinical and enjoyed a more free role in attack. Very impressive.

7.65: No surprises here; Salah has been in electric form managing goals and assists at a record-breaking rate and looks to be the standout attacker this season so far - what a player!