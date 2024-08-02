Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The 21-year-old has just had the best season of his career.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed the future of Johan Bakayoko is becoming clearer as we enter the final month of the window - and he remains on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Arne Slot is yet to welcome any new additions to his squad this summer but he has a talented squad from academy prospects to certified world-class players. Yet, fans believe they need to sign a player or two to keep up with their rivals - which may include Bakayoko.

The 21-year-old has just enjoyed the best season of his career at PSV Eindhoven as the Dutch side romped to the Eredivisie title with one loss in 34 games and 111 goals scored. His 14 goals and 14 assists was one of the best returns in the Netherlands in terms of club football.

As a result, his stock rose significantly and Liverpool were one club linked with a serious interest and Belgium journalist Tavolieri claimed his future is becoming clearer with multiple clubs showing an interest. He wrote on X: ‘Johan #Bakayoko’s still a name watched & discussed internally with attention at #RBLeipzig.

‘Only question remains what type of profile to bring if Dani Olmo’s leaving and it hasn’t yet been definitively settled internally. PL market ready to work on a deal this month of August with Bakayoko’s still on #LFC shortlist. Bakayoko's future is gradually becoming clearer.’

Playing off the right wing, he could feasibly be a future Mohamed Salah replacement; the Egyptian has entered the final year of his deal and could leave on a free next summer. There is little interest from other clubs over this summer and he will start the season as their first-choice on the right. And despite his age, he remains as sharp as ever off the back of a 24-goal season.

The youngster has broken through at a similar time to Salah in comparison; at the same age the former Roma winger was at Basel, making a name for himself scoring against Chelsea home and away in the Champions League on his way to a 12-goal campaign before signing for the Blues in 2014, aged 21.

Bakayoko’s breakout year was in the Dutch second division where he managed 17 goals and 12 assists as a teenager in the 2021/22 campaign before stepping up into the first team. Yet he remains inexperienced at the top level in European football. There were improvements in the Champions League qualifiers last season where he managed four assists in four games before recording his first goal and first assist in the group stages against Lens.

Another year would be perfect for his development but Liverpool then run the risk of losing him to a rival in the current window. With reports claiming Liverpool will make signings in the next few weeks, his name certainly features on their list - and it will be a case of waiting to see how it all unfolds with regards to Liverpool’s targets.