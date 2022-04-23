Naby Keita’s Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2023 and Jurgen Klopp has lauded the midfielder a ‘great player’.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Naby Keita has a ‘bright’ future ahead.

The midfielder arrived at Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for a then club record fee of £52.75 million.

Background

Keita's struggled to build momentum for much of his Reds career due to injuries.

However, he has been showing the form he did during Bundesliga days of late as Liverpool bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

Keita's in the frame to start for Klopp's side when they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday (16.30).

The Guinea midfielder's out of contract in 2023 - along with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And Klopp's suggested that Keita could be set for a new deal.

Naby Keita in action for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What’s been said

The Reds boss told reporters: “When Naby could get some rhythm, he was always really good.

“Unfortunately, he could not get as much rhythm as he and we wished in the past.

“Maybe that’s over now and the future’s bright for him. He’s a great player, wow.

“Naby has been here three or four years, Keita and Thiago [Alcantara] were the best midfielders in the Bundesliga by a distance.

“So if we took first Naby and then Thiago, it was obviously a good idea.”