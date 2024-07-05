The Reds are yet to move for any players and their squad has remained the same except for a few departures from contracts expiring. Yet, they boast a brilliant group of players with experience and youth and Slot has plenty of quality to choose from. Of course there are strong links to signings that could take place after the end of both international tournaments that are currently underway, but there is no such movement yet. Therefore, we’ve decided to look at what Liverpool’s strongest XI looks like with no new signings.