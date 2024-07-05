There’s a fantastic mix of youth and experience who picked up one trophy last season and will be hoping for more. There’s a fantastic mix of youth and experience who picked up one trophy last season and will be hoping for more.
Gakpo and Endo start - Liverpool’s strongest XI as squad stands before any new transfers - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 5th Jul 2024, 18:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 18:07 BST

Liverpool transfer rumours: Arne Slot has a strong squad even without any new additions so far.

Liverpool have welcomed Arne Slot for his first official day as manager as pre-season began earlier this week, but what is the state of his current squad?

The Reds are yet to move for any players and their squad has remained the same except for a few departures from contracts expiring. Yet, they boast a brilliant group of players with experience and youth and Slot has plenty of quality to choose from. Of course there are strong links to signings that could take place after the end of both international tournaments that are currently underway, but there is no such movement yet. Therefore, we’ve decided to look at what Liverpool’s strongest XI looks like with no new signings.

The Brazilian is one of the very best in the world and brings a high level of security to their backline.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian is one of the very best in the world and brings a high level of security to their backline. | Getty Images

Having flirted with a midfield role at Euro 2024, he will return to his best position at Liverpool in defence.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Having flirted with a midfield role at Euro 2024, he will return to his best position at Liverpool in defence. | Getty Images

The captain is irreplaceable and is still one of the best around even in his 30’s.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The captain is irreplaceable and is still one of the best around even in his 30’s. | AFP via Getty Images

Despite some shaky performances that saw Jarell Quansah take his place in the latter stages of last season, he remains their second-best option at the back.

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Despite some shaky performances that saw Jarell Quansah take his place in the latter stages of last season, he remains their second-best option at the back. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

