Gakpo, Bradley, Gomez: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games

Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 training and press conference at AXA Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news on Cody Gakpo, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton.

It was a game that will be long-remembered. The barrage of pressure that Liverpool were under by Paris Saint-Germain is likely to be brought up in conversations for years to come. Certainly, if the Reds go on to win the Champions League then the 1-0 victory will be etched into the Anfield annals.

Alisson Becker produced a goalkeeping display like no other. Persistent PSG attacks were quelled before Harvey Elliott’s 87th-minute strike earned the Reds a smash-and-grab win in the last-16 first-leg tie. However, the tie is far from over ahead of next week’s reverse clash at Anfield. And Liverpool still have a lot to achieve to ensure that trophies are won this season.

They are top of the Premier League by 13 points and face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final next week. The Reds now have a foot in the door of the Champions League quarter-final. But Slot will urge his troops not to get complacent, while the head coach will want as many players available for the final two-and-a-half months of the campaign.

Liverpool’s availability at a crucial juncture of the campaign has been good although there are several players on the treatment table. As the Reds prepare to face Southampton on Saturday, here’s a look at the current injury list and when members of the squad could return to action.

Cody Gakpo - ankle

The forward suffered a knock in the 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby last week. Gakpo came off the bench in wins over Manchester City and Newcastle but suffered a recurrence of his setback in training earlier this week. The Netherlands international did travel to Paris but was not risked in the match-day squad. The fact that he lifted Alisson off the ground in celebration suggests Gakpo’s issue is not serious but much depends on whether he will be risked at the weekend.

Potential return game: Southampton (H), Saturday 8 March.

Conor Bradley - hamstring

The right-back is sidelined for a second time this season with a similar issue. That might not be a surprise given his high-octane playing style. Slot admitted that Bradley was likely to be out ‘for a while’ before the victory against Newcastle last week. No timescale has been given but he will be desperate to feature in the Carabao Cup final.

Potential return: March.

Joe Gomez - hamstring

The versatile defender finds himself back on the treatment table with a recurrence of an injury he had earlier this season. Liverpool took the decision for Gomez to have surgery last month and there is hope he can be back for the final weeks of the campaign.

Potential return: April

Tyler Morton - shoulder

The midfielder underwent an operation last month for a problem. Morton has not made a single Premier League appearance this season but has provided cover. He may play for the under-21s to gain fitness if he’s not required on the bench.

Potential return: N/A