Getty Images

Liverpool are targeting Victor Osimhen but they could face a fight for his signature.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be hoping that their summer transfer window continues in its current gear and that Arne Slot can get the signings he needs to finally shape his own team.

Florian Wirtz is a record signing and will offer a creativity and support to Mo Salah that has been much-needed with a deal for Milos Kerkez also a welcome addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds will be hoping that Darwin Nunez can be sold to the Saudi Pro League to bring in one of their top targets with a new striker now a priority position and what seems like the final piece of the Liverpool jigsaw.

Moving players out will now be a lot easier, however, the need to sign a striker who can consistently score goals shouldn’t depend on anyone to leave even if Darwin looks set to depart Anfield

Galatasaray bullish of beating Liverpool to sign Victor Osimhen

With a few changes being made, Slot will be looking for a low-risk option with Victor Osimhem named as a £63m target and as good as there is in Europe in terms of availability and ability to score goals, the main alternative seems to be Hugo Ekitike, but he doesn’t have anywhere near the same level of experience.

After leading Galatasary to the title in Turkey it looks like he could be on the move, however, their vice-president Ibrahim Hatipoglu, speaking to Spanish outlet AS via Sportmediaset , is confident that they can re-sign the 26-year old on a permanent basis: "We are negotiating Osimhen, but there are offers from other teams. Galatasaray have also made an offer. The chances of Victor staying are increasing day by day, but the negotiations are long,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have the budget to guarantee his permanence,” boasted Hatipoglu despite a reported £450,000 per week deal just being sign for Leroy Sane.

"Last year when Osimhen was offered to us, we didn’t need a striker, but his name was so important that we closed the deal in two days. Abdullah Kavukcu, head of transfers, is managing the negotiations together with agent George Gardi. It won’t be easy, but with each passing day the chances of him staying at Galatasaray increase," Hatipoglu added.

Why Slot will want to complete a quick deal for Osimhen

With Hatipoglu claiming that other offers have been made, Liverpool could well be waiting for an answer.

The last thing that Slot will want is for the transfer window to be dragging on and for Liverpool to still be needing to sign a striker. With desperation comes inflated transfer fees and questionable decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osimhen is in demand due to his goal every 86 minutes in Turkey and 76 goals in 133 games for Napoli, the sort of return that Liverpool have been crying out for to take the pressure off Salah. An attack with Osimhen, Salah, Wirtz and Luis Diaz makes a good team even stronger.

If Liverpool are serious about going to the next level and pulling away from the pack, an elite level No.9, not a project signing or player who can be developed, is a must.