Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to be on the fringes for England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was omitted from England’s squad against Germany. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate has revealed he’s held ‘long conversations’ with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as he continues to be overlooked by England.

The right-back was omitted from the Three Lions’ squad for their 3-3 Nations League draw against Germany on Monday evening.

Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, having won every trophy possible with the Reds at the tender age of 23.

However, he has featured in only five of England’s previous 31 matches. Chelsea’s Reece James and Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier have been ahead in the pecking order.

And Southgate believes the all-round game of Trippier is ahead of Alexander-Arnold’s.

What’s been said

Advertisement

Via the Mirror, the England manager said: “Firstly, I didn’t want any player to sit in the stand for two matches so I think the way we manage a group of people has been a big strength for us in the tournaments and we need to do that.

“The other night, we didn’t need the left-back cover, against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly (Ben Chilwell) on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all round game is ahead (of Trent).