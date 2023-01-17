BBC coverage for Wolves vs Liverpool in the FA Cup was pranked before kick-off.

Gary Lineker. Picture: BBC iPlayer

Gary Lineker and the BBC pundit team were left red-faced after being hit by a prank during coverage of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Wolves.

A loud noise - which sounded like a woman having sex - could first be heard before the Molineux clash while Lineker, Danny Murphy and Paul Ince were in the studio.

Lineker then tried to speak to Alan Shearer, who is on co-commentary duty, as the noise played again. Lineker kept his cool, albeit with a smirk, and said: “I don’t know who is making that noise.” Then the host said: “I don’t know who’s making that noise, sending something on someone’s phone.”

Lineker subsequently said to Murphy when the noise could be heard again: “Will you stop making that noise?” Murphy replied: “It’s not me.”

After kick-off, Lineker revealed that a mobile phone had been found taped to a seat in the studio.

He wrote on Twitter: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

