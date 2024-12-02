Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images). | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The future of Mohamed Salah continues to dominate headlines after another strong performance.

Gary Lineker believes that Mohamed Salah’s comments after the Manchester City win indicate he wishes to remain at Liverpool.

The Egyptian produced another fine display, netting from the penalty spot and producing a pin-point assist for Cody Gakpo’s opening goal. His remarkable form continued and his goals and assists have helped to thrust Liverpool into a nine-point lead over both Arsenal and Chelsea.

And yet, we are less than a month away from Salah being able to agree a pre-contract with any club in the world. Reports of Paris Saint-Germain have surfaced, while the threat of Saudi Arabia interest continues to lurk in the background. Despite another week going by, we’ve had no confirmation of any movement on a deal to remain at Liverpool.

We have seen him speak to the media more often, with his quick interview with Liverpool fan channels raising more awareness around his future. However, Lineker believes Salah’s recent statements are part of his negotiations with the club and said the winger is ‘genuinely interested in staying,’ speaking on The Rest is Football podcast: “Did you see Mo Salah again saying, well, you know, this is probably the last game I'll play against Manchester City at Anfield, so it had to be a really good one. The way he's saying these things, I think it's almost part of his negotiations that he's, I think, genuinely is interested in staying.

“Because I think if he was going to go, I think he'd be quiet on things like that. Now I might be wrong. I'm only guessing on this, but time will tell.”

Not only did Salah add another two goal contributions to his season, club and top six tally, he moved to 13 goals and 11 assists in just 20 games. Those figures put him ahead of Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland and he looks to be the best player in the league on current form. With a long season ahead, the questions of his future are likely to be set against the backdrop of a stunning Liverpool side gunning for success by any means necessary under Arne Slot.