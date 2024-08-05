John Barnes. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jarell Quansah has caught the eye for Liverpool over the summer period.

Jarell Quansah has made himself at the forefront of Arne Slot’s plans to start Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixture.

That is the verdict of ex-Reds duo John Barnes and Gary McAllister after the pre-season tour of the USA came to an end with a 3-0 victory over Manchester United. Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas were on target in Columbia,, South Carolina.

Slot will be satisfied with how his maiden summer in the Anfield hot seat has gone so far after succeeding Jurgen Klopp. While Stateside, Liverpool earned wins against Real Betis and Arsenal before putting fierce rivals United to the sword.

Quansah started all three games for the Reds, with Virgin van Dijk and Joe Gomez still to report back for duty after Euro 2024 while Ibrahima Konate made his return against United. Liverpool’s 2024-25 curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town is now less than two weeks away and Slot will already be weighing up the team that will start at Portman Road. And Barnes believes Quansah is the frontrunner to partner van Dijk in central defence.

He told LFCTV: “Jarell Quansah has been really, really good. Defensively, he's good, he's quick, strong, good on the ball which Arne Slot wants so for me, him. Conor Bradley has done himself no harm whatsoever and, of course, Curtis. Curtis has been in and around it but we know the midfielders have not been here so he'll stake a claim as well.”

McAllister has also been hugely impressed by Quansah, who this time last year was still to make his debut for Liverpool before enjoying a magnificent breakthrough 2023-24 campaign. The former Anfield midfielder added: “Quansah's pass to find Mo Salah in the build-up to Curtis' goal was outstanding. He could have easily just played it forward and put in behind but he's been faultless, impeccable across all of the game. He's been class.”