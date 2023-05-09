Jurgen Klopp has overseen years of success with shrewd deals but he may need to spend big this summer.

Gary Neville believes that Liverpool need to spend ‘serious money’ this summer in order to challenge and compete with Europe’s best next season.

The Reds have endured an underwhelming season - by their own standards - as qualification for the Champions League looks unlikely and they’ve also failed to progress far in any other competition.

In the meantime, Manchester City are on for a potential treble and sit 20 points clear of Liverpool, Arsenal have improved and the emergence of the likes of Newcastle and Brighton mean Jurgen Klopp has to find a way to bridge the gap next season. And Neville believes their salvation lies in the transfer market.

“Jurgen Klopp has to be supported. He was supported a number of years ago when they fell short [of the league] and pushed themselves in the transfer market. They’re going to have to go there again this summer because other teams are going to invest.” Neville said during The Gary Neville Podcast.

“Klopp’s strength over the last six or seven years has been in the quality of his football but also the strength of recruitment. He has been able to get the most out of players that haven’t cost stupid amounts, Van Dijk and Allison aside and Nunez of course is the one he needs to get the most out of next season.”

“But you look at those £30m, £40m signings of Jota, Salah, Mane, Robertson, they have been absolutely outstanding. They will have to do a bit of that, but they will also have to put down some serious money on a couple of players.”

Liverpool have struggled to compete financially with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent years, as the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni have eluded them.

Now their targets include Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch - as a midfield rebuild has become a priority with inconsistent performances this season as well as players preparing to leave on a free transfer after the end of the current season.

