Manchester United suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day of the season - and play Liverpool in two weeks.

Gary Neville has admitted he’s already ‘thinking’ about Manchester United’s upcoming clash against Liverpool.

United’s new era under Erik ten Hag got off to a woeful start as they suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Red Devils finished a disappointing sixth last term in a turbulent year under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

United travel to Brentford next time out before they welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday 22 August.

And despite Jurgen Klopp’s side being well below their best when held to a 2-2 draw at Fulham, Neville is worried for United against their bitter rivals if they flounder at Brentford.

What’s been said

Speaking the Sky Sports, he said: “I am already dreading the train down to Brentford next Saturday - and I’m already thinking about Liverpool coming to Old Trafford two weeks on Monday.

“These are the most exciting times, the start of the season. I’m already thinking: ‘Deep breath, hang in there, hope they get a result against Brentford and then go into Liverpool’.

“We know what these games have done in the last few years.

“They’ve been graveyard matches. It becomes a difficult moment for the players, the fans - it’s not nice.”

‘Needed a lot more than De Jong’

United have signed Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) and Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) from ten Hag’s native Holland this summer, along with Christian Eriksen after his departure from Brentford.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong - who worked with ten Hag at Ajax - has proven futile so far.

Neville is concerned about his former club’s recruitment drive.

He added: “I am concerned about every element of the recruitment. The reliance on buying Dutch players means the recruitment department aren't being trusted as the manager is going to Holland to get players he knows.

“A market which isn't always the most precise market for the Premier League - there have been some good players but it doesn't have a great hit rate. I'm concerned about that.

“There is a little bit of despair that the coach, an outstanding coach, has not been given the tools he needs so he can start the season with a revitalised squad.

"There is a feeling if they get Frenkie de Jong it will be a successful window. It won't be.