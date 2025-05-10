Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool to join Real Madrid at the end of the season and a replacement is required.

Gary Neville has insisted that Liverpool must promote Conor Bradley to first-choice right-back next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will depart the Reds in June at the end of his contract. He will leave Liverpool having been at the club for 20 years and come through the club's academy, with a free transfer to Real Madrid in the offing.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best players in the world in his position since breaking into the Reds' team eight years ago. But Liverpool will be to replace the 26-year-old as they aim to defend their top-flight crown next campaign and challenge for the Champions League.

Bradley has served as Alexander-Arnold's deputy for the past two years. He's made eye-catching progress to become a bona fide Premier League performer, recording one goal and 10 assists in 54 Liverpool appearances.

However, aged 22, there is some talk as to whether the Reds should sign an immediate replacement. Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has a release clause of around £30 million and is on the radar.

What Gary Neville said about Conor Bradley

But Neville - one of the best right-backs in Premier League history - is adamant that Bradley deserves to be given a chance to stake a claim. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the former Manchester United defender said: "I wouldn’t be rushing into signing anybody if I was Liverpool,” said Neville. “I think when you watch him, honestly, I remember seeing Trent’s first game at Old Trafford for Liverpool and thinking he did really well that day because he was really young.

"Conor Bradley is a hell of a player. To be doing what he’s doing in his first few games...they’ll never replace Trent Alexander-Arnold ever again. "I’ve never seen a right-back kick a ball like that in my life so the idea they are even going to get someone that does what he can...Conor Bradley is different.

"Liverpool will do this, but I’d invest heavily in Conor Bradley. If you bring in someone now as a right-back that undermines him slightly...you end up swapping.

"Bringing in a right-sided centre-back who can play right-back – Joe Gomez would be perfect if he was fit – but I think with Conor Bradley he’s that good that he can be Liverpool’s right-back for the next 10 years.”

What Slot has said about Conor Bradley

Slot has confirmed that Bradley will start when Premier League champions Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. The Northern Ireland international came off the bench in last weekend's 3-1 loss at Chelsea.

Liverpool head coach Slot has insisted that Bradley cannot be compared to Alexander-Arnold given they both have different attributes despite playing in the same position.

The Dutchman said: Let’s not compare him with Trent now already, they are two different types in my opinion. With Conor we all see the potential but last week I walked on to the pitch together with him and I looked around because, for me, it was the first time [at Stamford Bridge]. And I was very surprised that he made a comment about the stadium as well because it was the first time he was there as well.

"That was a bit of a surprise to me, because I thought he was further in his development than being at an away game like Chelsea for the first time. Very talented player Conor, he unfortunately hasn’t been fit through the season.

"To become a very good player you have to be available every week and that is the first step he has to take next season but we have confidence in Conor as a very good full-back for Liverpool and that is already what he has shown for Liverpool.”