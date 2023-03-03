Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been discussing Liverpool’s ownership situation and the evolving world of Premier League financing.

Jamie Carragher has raised concern for Liverpool amid their ownership situation, and Gary Neville has suggested a solution.

FSG announced recently that they were seeking fresh investment for Liverpool as Premier League clubs continue to get richer, but fans were left unsure over whether the club was for sale. In a recent statement, FSG confirmed that they were only seeking partial investment, wishing to remain in control of the Reds.

That has led to concern from some, especially with Chelsea and Newcastle United receiving huge backing from new owners recently, while Manchester United could yet be sold. There is concern that Liverpool are falling behind their rivals when it comes to investment, and that’s something former defender Carragher has discussed on Sky Bet’s The Overlap in Focus.

“The idea at Liverpool was never to sell unless someone offered ridiculous money,” he said. “ But, FSG needed money, and that’s why they were looking for someone to come in with money. It is a worry for Liverpool with Qatar and state ownership coming into Manchester United and Newcastle – Liverpool will be fearing that they’ll fall behind.

“In an ideal world you’re Manchester City where you’ve got great expertise and huge money. United have had huge money, but no expertise. Liverpool have been the opposite – great expertise without the revenues. Ideally, we want owners at Liverpool who’ve got the money of United, Chelsea, or City, with the expertise – that’s when no one can get near you.

“What the Liverpool ownership have done is what they said they would do from day one -they haven’t taken money out of the club, everything that’s earned or brought in goes right back into the club.”

Neville has often called for more control in clubs’ finances

Interestingly, Carragher’s fellow pundit Neville sees things differently, believing the Premier League needs cost-control measures to prevent the richer clubs getting too far away from the rest of the league.

“There has to be a cost-control put on clubs otherwise you would have a disparity and it would take away football’s competitive edge,” said Neville. “This is where the game needs proper regulation, sustainability measures, and real-time financial monitoring. Clubs should be allowed to invest to get up to the level of the top teams – Brighton’s owners should be able to invest so they can compete with Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.