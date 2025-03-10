Liverpool are 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Man United.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Neville believes that Liverpool will have the Premier League title secured by next month.

The Reds find themselves 15 points clear at the summit of the table after the weekend’s results. Arne Slot’s side had to battle to a 3-1 win over basement side Southampton - having trailed at the break. That put pressure on Arsenal to secure a victory at Manchester United yesterday, although they fluffed their lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw against the Red Devils, with Mikel Arteta’s men again toothless in front of goal. Arsenal have played one game fewer that Liverpool but there is a chasm in the race to be secured champions of England.

Liverpool supporters are wondering when they could see their team officially win the top-flight crown. Mathematically, it could be on the weekend of Friday 2 May when the Reds travel to Chelsea should Arsenal not drop any more points. But Neville is confident it will be before Slot’s men head to Stamford Bridge.

What’s been said

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former Man United captain said: “They won’t be complacent in the league but they have got this title in their hands. At the end when it’s 1-1, they’ve not got one hand on the trophy but the ribbons are being changed and the engravers are starting to put the first L on the trophy, which is a painful thought.

“The Premier League title is massive for Liverpool Football Club. Winning the title is big. We know winning the European Cup is big for Liverpool but the title is really your bread and butter and the foundation of what you’re about. To get level with United on titles on 20 and to win a title in Arne Slot’s first season. For those players like [Virgil] van Dijk, [Mo] Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and [Andy Robertson] winning a second title, two titles you’re starting to get into a serious level of player and an achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really big for Liverpool. They will be so focused. They’ll have little scares, that just happens but they have got enough confidence and the momentum going their way and the others are going further behind let alone catching them up, They have got this in the big. I think they’ll win it in April. I don’t think it will go to May and then the Champions League is a different story. “

PSG test

Liverpool are still in the hunt to win three trophies this season. They have a big week ahead as they welcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday night. The Reds earned a 1-0 smash-and-grab win during last week’s meeting in the French capital. Although Liverpool finished top of the new league phase of Europe’s elite club competition, Neville does not believe they’ll lift the trophy for a seventh time.

He added: “You can never right them off in that competition I don’t quite see them winning the Champions League. It wouldn’t surprise me if they went out this week. It’s a 50/50 game. Liverpool could easily win it but so could PSG, they are a good side.”