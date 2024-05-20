Gary O'Neil gives Wolves red card and VAR verdict amid Alexis Mac Allister claim after Liverpool loss
Gary O’Neil believes that VAR did not need to intervene which led to Wolverhampton Wanderers being reduced to 10 men in their loss against Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp’s final game as Reds boss ended with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield. It proved the perfect afternoon for the German, with Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah netting in the first half.
Liverpool’s task was made easier when Wolves has Nelson Semedo given a red card for a foul on Mac Allister when the game was goalless. Initially, referee Chris Kavanagh issued a yellow before VAR referee David Cootes intervened. Kavanagh watched the replay on the pitch-side monitor before overturning his decision and giving Semedo his marching orders.
Wolves have proposed that VAR is scrapped for the start of the 2024-25 season, with a vote to be held in the coming weeks. Yet O’Neil, who guided the Molineux club to 14th place in the Premier League, is not confident the motion will be given the green light.
Speaking to BBC Sport, O’Neil said: “I think it was late. Everyone who has played knows those tackles can happen. The referee has a good view of it and I don't think VAR needs to get involved. I don't understand why we're so desperate to get involved. There's no way that's clear and obvious.
"We will have to decide whether we appeal it or not but that's three games he will miss next season. It's really disappointing. It's not about VAR - I'm proud of our performance - but it sums up where VAR is for me.
“They didn't even pause it in the right place. It's a really poor standard of officiating I thought, so hopefully better for next year." "I'm not very confident that it will be got rid of. That's not the technology's fault. That's the guys using it. There's no danger to Alexis Mac Allister. He's fine. There's just no need for that to be a red. I'm disappointed for the lads but we showed unbelievable character and togetherness and we gave it a go."
O’ Neil was the final opposition manager to go up against Klopp, who leaves Liverpool after almost nine years and seven major trophies. Asked if it was special to be part of Klopp’s send-off, the former Reds academy coach said: "Not special for me to be involved. I was just keen to do my job and get on with my business, but for Liverpool Football Club, he's done an unbelievable job. He's connected the club with the area and instilling real belief in what they can achieve. He will be missed by the football club I'm sure, and the league."
