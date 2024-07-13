AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Napoli attacker has been linked with a move.

Georgia assistant coach Adel Chedli has claimed Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a ‘top-end’ player who would suit any Premier League team who plays fast, attacking football.

The 23-year-old has been a star at Napoli ever since joining in 2022 from Rubin Kazan. He burst on to the scene with 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as they won a historic Serie A title. Despite Napoli struggling last season, he still produced a strong season with 11 goals and nine assists.

That form carried into the European Championships were Georgia, a country with a population of 3.7 million people, dazzled fans with their exciting performances as they lost to Spain in the Round of 16 - he also netted against Portgual as they secured a famous 2-0 victory in the group stages. With Napoli struggling last season, reports of a move have grown over time. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be eyeing a double swoop for him and Victor Osimhen but Liverpool have been credited with an interest as well. His agent recently claimed his future depends on the president of Napoli, opening up a potential exit.

Kvaratskhelia proved to be a star figure and assistant Chedli - speaking on Sky Sports News - claimed he would fit in at any top-end Premier League club. “He’s a top-end player, so any high end Premier League club that plays that fast, attacking football - he has those attributes and qualities. For top teams in Europe, I have no doubts he will be a top additions for any of those clubs.

“He’s super, super talented. When you work with him close hand in training you see how good he is.” He began. “And for me, he can go on and achieve great things in the game. “He’s a phenomenal talent and a great person as well, he’s great to have around the camp, he just blends into the group as one of the other lads, a humble player but such a fierce attitude and determination to succeed - he’ll have an amazing career in the game for sure.”