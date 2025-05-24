Liverpool are now the frontrunners ahead of Bayern Munich to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool fans have been trying not to get their hopes up too much. Sometimes, it’s the hope that kills you. There has been cautious optimism, but Kopites have not been getting carried away.

There was an initial surprise, albeit pleasant, at the Reds entering the race for Florian Wirtz. It has long been expected that the attacking midfielder would be heading for Bayern Munich this summer. He is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, having been scintillating for Bayer Leverkusen, playing a key role when they claimed the Bundesliga title last season, along with the DFB-Pokal.

In total, Wirtz has plundered 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances during his Leverkusen career. But being from Germany, a switch to powerhouses Bayern seemed in the offing. Yet Liverpool opted to make a pitch for Wirtz - and it has proved fruitful.

Things have slowly tipped in the Reds’ favour. Being Premier League champions, of course, will have been a big pull. The fact that Manchester City pulled out of the transfer tussle, believing the £126 million asking price was too much, was another boost.

Wirtz latest

And according to German newspaper Kicker, talks with Arne Slot ‘have been a decisive factor’ behind the 22-year-old’s decision. Slot took charge of the Anfield hot seat last summer, replacing Jurgen Klopp, and guided Liverpool to the Premier League title. It is said that Wirtz also held talks with Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany but ‘everything points to Wirtz moving to the UK’.

There have been suggestions that Wirtz has already started looking for houses around Liverpool ahead of a switch. Reds sporting director Richard Hughes will now need to negotiate payment terms with Wirtz, who has two years remaining on his Leverkusen contract. The former Cologne man primarily operates in the No.10 role but is capable of playing in several attacking positions.

Double Leverkusen swoop

Should Wirtz move to Anfield, he looks set to be part of a double swoop from Leverkusen. Jeremie Frimpong is closing in on a switch to Liverpool, with the club set to meet his £30 million release clause. Frimpong has been identified to fill the void that will be left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has turned down a new contract and is poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

After Monday night’s 3-2 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, Slot was asked about Liverpool’s pursuit of Frimpong and whether the Netherlands international had passed a medical. The Liverpool boss replied: What do you think? I think what we all know is the moment we announce it, that is the moment to talk about it in general. We haven’t announced anything so no need to talk about anyone.”