Florian Wirtz is closing in on joining Liverpool for a club-record fee of £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

Florian Wirtz has successfully completed the first part of his Liverpool medical, reports suggest.

Wirtz jetted into England on Thursday ahead of his move to the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool will pay a club-record fee of £100 million, which could rise to a British record of £116 million with add-ons.

Wirtz is recognised as one of the premium talents in Europe, having recorded 58 goals and 65 assists for Leverkusen in 197 appearances. Liverpool beat Bayern Munich and Manchester City to the signature of the 22-year-old, who played an instrumental role when Die Werkself captured their maiden Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season.

Wirtz will have to pass his medical before he signs on the dotted line to join the Premier League champions. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has suggested that the attacking midfielder has already passed the opening part and that the latter stage will take place on Friday morning. It means that there is a chance that Wirtz could be unveiled as Liverpool’s record signing at some stage today. Plettenberg posted on X: “Understand Florian #Wirtz has successfully completed part 1 of his medical! Part 2 will follow tomorrow morning – after that, he will sign his contract until 2030.”

Liverpool’s busy summer

Wirtz is set to become Liverpool’s third major signing of the summer and will reunite with his former Leverkusen team-mate. Jeremie Frimpong completed a move to Anfield from the German club for a fee of £29.5 million, with the Netherlands international quickly identified as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement.

Frimpong and Wirtz were close friends at the Bay Arena and built up an excellent rapport on the field. The pair were also part of the Leverkusen team that lost 4-0 against Arne Slot’s Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield last season.

On that game, Frimpong said: “I think this is the best stadium I played in when I was with Leverkusen: the atmosphere, the fans, the team as well. The whole package is great. I don’t need to say too much about the quality. They won the league. For me, playing against Liverpool when I was in Leverkusen, really difficult. Really, really difficult. How can I say it? Obviously Leverkusen were still good but you can see that Liverpool is next level.”

Liverpool have already agreed to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. That deal was brokered last summer for up to £29 million but Mamardashvili stayed at the La Liga side for an additional year to play regularly.

The Reds are also expected to complete the signing for Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth. The left-back could join for around £40 million. After Kerkez’s arrival, Liverpool are likely to turn their attention to outgoings to help balance the books. Jarell Quansah is closing in on a departure to Bayern Leverkusen in a deal worth £30 million plus add-ons.

Quansah is one of several fringe players who could depart from the Premier League title-winning season along with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott. Caomhin Kelleher has already been sold to Brentford for up to £18 million.