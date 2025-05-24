Liverpool reportedly lead the race to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

A director of Germany’s national team has weighed in on Florian Wirtz’s future.

The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker is the centre of a two-way transfer tussle between Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The Reds surprisingly entered the race to sign Wirtz, with Bayern and Manchester City expected to be the frontrunners. However, City have dropped out of the race amid reports that the financial outlay would prove too significant, with Leverkusen pricing Wirtz at £126 million.

The 22-year-old, who helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title without losing a game last season - along with claiming the DFB-Pokal - is currently weighing up his future while on holiday. He will meet up with the Germany squad next week as they prepare to face Portugal in the Nations League semi-final, with a berth in the final against Spain or France up for grabs.

What’s been said

However, Rudi Voller - who is Die Nationalelf’s sporting director and former manager - believes that Wirtz should not join Liverpool or Bayern. He reckons that remaining at Leverkusen for another year would still be beneficial for his career. Voller said via Kicker: “I have such a small wish inside. Maybe it would be best if he still [in]a year left, but even if he already wanted to change, it would actually be okay. In the end, it's always a question, a question of price. Leverkusen is a club, too and they have to say yes at some point if a certain amount is reached.

“And if that is reached, then that's how it will be. And if not, then he'll stay for another year. We can all have our say. So a small wish, maybe it's best if he still [has] a year left, but even if he already wanted to change, it would not be okay. At the end, it's always a question of the price. Leverkusen is also a club that will have to say yes if a certain sum is reached.”

Liverpool ‘ahead’ of Bayern

There have been suggestions in the German media that Wirtz could take up to 10 days to decide his future. BILD reported that Wirtz has looked at potential areas where he could live around Liverpool should he decide on the switch.

The Athletic has suggested that Wirtz - who recorded 18 goals and 20 assists this season - is more keen on joining the Reds than Bayern.

Wirtz could be part of a double Liverpool raid from Leverkusen. Jeremie Frimpong is closing in on a switch for his release clause of around £30 million. The Netherlands international will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who turned down a new contract and is poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.