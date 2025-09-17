Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone is sent off by the Italian referee Maurizio Mariani during the UEFA Champions League first round football match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Diego Simeone was given a red card after Virgil van Dijk scored a stoppage-time winner to earn Liverpool victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone explained his meltdown that led to being red-carded after Liverpool scored a dramatic winner against his side.

Virgil van Dijk’s 92-minute header delivered the Reds a 3-2 victory in the Champions League encounter at Anfield. Van Dijk’s intervention was the third time in six games this season that Arne Slot’s side have triumphed in additional time.

Liverpool had raced into a two-goal lead within six minutes of the clash through Andy Robertson and Mo Salah. But they were pegged back through Marcus Llorente netting two deflected goals for the Spanish outfit either side of the interval.

But Van Dijk powered home a header in the dying embers to ensure Liverpool’s European campaign got off to the perfect start. Amid the celebrations, Simeone was involved in an altercations with Liverpool fans behind the technical area, with several of his staff also involved. It led to the 55-year-old being sent off.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Simeone claimed that he was goaded by a Liverpool supporter in the Main Stand. He would not go into details, though, when asked if insults were about being from Argentina.

Simeone said: “If there are comments against racism and insults, we can get angry and fight back as well as managers from place we are. When we are getting insulted all of the game, when they scored the third goal, he turned around and insulted me. I turned around. I am a human.

“I'm not going to get into the exact nature of the insults. I don’t want that discussion. I have got to stay in my place. I know what went on behind the manager's bench. I can't solve society’s problems in one press conference. I've got to live with it because it goes on all over the place all of the time.”