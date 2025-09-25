Giovanni Leoni is hoping to make his Liverpool debut later this month. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool don’t have many options in terms of replacing Giovanni Leoni, but could these free agents be a possibility?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool went into the season knowing that there was only one position where they probably weren’t 100% happy.

A late move for Marc Guehi fell through at the 11th hour after Crystal Palace failed to sign a replacement with the Reds having to settle for Ibrahima Konate winding down his contract and Joe Gomez providing the back up to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4/10 display against Southampton won’t do Gomez any favours in terms of stepping up the pecking order.

Liverpool options to cover Giovanni Leoni

The England international might be relied upon more than Arne Slot will have planned for this season though with the news that Giovanni Leoni is set to miss most, if not all, of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Traditionally, surgery leaves a nine-month absence but this could just as easily be six months or a year.

With the transfer window not long shut, the only option available to Liverpool as a short-term solution aside from promotion from within or deploying someone out of position, is to target the free agent market, a market that doesn’t provide much depth but does have a couple of experienced campaigners.

If Slot was to give the green light to bring someone in, they would have to be familiar with the Premier League and playing football in England, as well as being content with being a back-up option until a longer-term solution can be found. With this in mind, there are two names who tick the most boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who could Liverpool sign as a free agent?

For the last two years, 35-times capped Belgium international Jason Denayer has been playing his football in the Middle East and is currently without a club. Having come up through the ranks at Man City, the 30-year old is perfectly experienced in terms of the demands of playing in the Premier League and can also boast spells at Celtic, Galatasaray and Lyon to his name. The former City defender isn’t short of pace but isn’t the tallest centre-half in the world at just over 6ft tall.

The second option is a bit more left-field given that he hasn’t played since 2024, however, he was a Premier League title winner with Leicester City in 2016 and spent seven years playing in England.

After leaving Besiktas, Daniel Amartey has been without a club and would be little more than an emergency option should Liverpool be hit with a centre-half crisis. With 55-caps for Ghana though, he wouldn’t need his hand held at the back.

The reality is, Slot is in the enviable position of having midfielders who are over 6ft tall and are more than capable of handling themselves physically with Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szobozslai both the type of player who wouldn’t look out of place playing next to Van Dijk, not that the Reds’ boss will want to.