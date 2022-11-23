Glazier family make huge Man Utd announcement that could impact Liverpool takeover

Manchester United have been put up for sale by the Glazier family just weeks after Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group announced the same.

The Glazier family, who have owned the Old Trafford outfit for 17 years, have confirmed they’re seeking investment - whether that’s a full sale, partial or strategic partnership with third parties.

The news comes little more than two weeks after Fenway Sports Group revealed that Liverpool have been put on the market.

The Reds and United are two of the biggest clubs not only in the Premier League but the world. Only a select few parties would have the funds to invest in either.

i reports that FSG’s decision to sell Liverpool has, in part, persuaded the Glaziers to do similar.

United have been in decline since Sir Alex Ferguson left as manager almost a decade ago and the Glaziers are much-maligned by fans. FSG, on the other hand, have restored Liverpool to the European elite and oversaw triumphs in the Premier League and Champions League - as well as two other European Cup finals.

A Man Utd statement said: “Manchester United plc, one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.

“The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.