Former defender Glen Johnson debates the potential signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has warned his former side over spending big money on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Reds are currently struggling in midfield, with Jurgen Klopp’s engine room receiving plenty of criticism for their un-characteristically poor performances this season, and fans want a new signing to fix the problems.

Advertisement

With targets constantly being linked with a move to Anfield, a couple of names have stood out as reputable targets, with Caicedo being one. The Ecuadorian international has caught the eye of many a top side, with Chelsea said to be Liverpool’s main competition thanks to their appointment of former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Liverpool appear to be lacking bite and energy in the middle of the park, with neither Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott seemingly capable of providing that defensive nouse. Even the usually reliable Fabinho has struggled at the base of midfield. Caicedo could provide what Liverpool are lacking.

The midfielder joined the Seagulls in January 2022 and has gone onto become an integral part to Brighton’s side, playing a crucial role in midfield alongside Pascal Gross. The Ecuadorian international has started in all 19 of his matches this season across all competitions, managing a single goal and assist during that time.

Former Liverpool and England defender Johnson thinks Caicedo could be a good signing, but only for the right money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know if he’s the perfect signing for Liverpool’s midfield but he’d definitely be a good signing,” he told BetFred. “If they could get a deal done for sensible money then it would be a great deal, but if it was going to involve ridiculous money then it wouldn’t. He’s a tidy footballer that would suit the club but I don’t believe he’d be the perfect midfield signing for the club.”

Statistically, he fits the bill. According to FBref, he ranks between the 77th-83rd percentiles for interceptions, pass completion, blocks and tackles per 90. He wins challenges, he recovers and recycles the play and gives Brighton a presence in midfield - it’s something that is sorely lacking for Liverpool right now.