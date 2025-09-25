Rio Ngumoha has made promising progress since joining Liverpool from Chelsea.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glen Johnson believes that Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha is going to be hard to stop for defenders - but still has some things to learn.

The winger has enjoyed a hurtling rise at the Reds since arriving from Chelsea last year. After being highly impressive during pre-season, Ngumoha is now a recognised member of Arne Slot’s first team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed a moment to savour when scoring a 100th-minute goal to earn Liverpool a 3-2 win at Newcastle United last month. Doing so, Ngumoha became the club’s youngest scorer aged 16 and 361 days, while he made his Champions League bow off the bench in last week’s 3-2 vitory over Atletico Madrid.

The England youth international was handed a start in the Carabao Cup clash against Southampton at Anfield. However, he was kept quiet by the Saints for large parts of the game and was substituted after 75 minutes of the 2-1 triumph.

What’s been said

Former Liverpool full-back Johnson put that down to the Championship side doubling up on Ngumoha when he had the ball and ‘almost celebrating’ when he cut inside. But Johnson saluted that the 17-year-old continued to try to put Southampton on the backfoot despite not having too much joy.

“You could see Liverpool were trying to get him the ball as quickly as possible but Southampton were clearly aware of his ability because they tried to double up on him every time,” said Johnson on ITV. “When he did come inside, the bench were clapping and almost celebrating because he wasn't driving at the full-back. Every time he did, he beat them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's going to have to learn because people are going to be aware of his ability and will double up on him and he'll have to get used to it. If he is positive and drives at people, he is going to be hard to stop. For a young kid to keep wanting the ball at home is great to see.”

Former Southampton full-back Francis Benali, who was also on punditry duty for ITV, added: “It’s harder from back in my time. If you’re going to be a top player breaking through in the Premier League at a big club, you’ve got to be among the best in the world, almost.

“It’s not just the best in Britain anymore to be playing at that sort of age. If you’re good enough, you’ll get opportunities and it would have been a big step in part of his progress and learning. Getting off to a good start, he did that scoring that winner at Newcastle. All those kind of things go towards the development. It’s an exciting one. He was a little bit quiet at times but that’s all part of learning.”