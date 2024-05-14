Liverpool transfer news: The Premier League star has been in brilliant form this season and has caught the eye of Liverpool.

Glen Johnson believes that Liverpool’s £100m target Anthony Gordon would want a move to Anfield despite his past affiliation with Everton.

Gordon, 23, departed Merseyside in January 2023 when he left Everton for the North East club in a deal worth £45m. His exit from Goodison Park was a bitter one as Everton’s official channels posted a short and unsentimental message upon his departure.

However, originally he began in Liverpool’s academy as a young child and after being released, he joined Everton aged 11 where he would then develop into a first-team regular. Since leaving, he has established himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in the Premier League and has managed 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season and earned his first senior England caps.

His form has caught the eye and the latest reports this week from The Daily Star reports Liverpool are eyeing a possible move but only £100m would be enough to move the needle. Gordon was announced as Newcastle’s Player of the Year but the Magpies could be forced to let go of one or two of their big names in the summer as they face a battle with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. And Johnson believes he would be interested in such a move regardless of his Everton past.

“Yes, because players need to do what they need to do. It’s his job at the end of the day and if Liverpool come calling, then a player’s going to be interested. I don’t know if he’s an Everton fan or whatever, but you’re going to be interested if Liverpool come calling for you.

“He’s a good player, but whether Liverpool need him is a different thing. Ultimately though, he’s a good player and Liverpool are a huge club, so I do believe Anthony would be interested in the move.”

